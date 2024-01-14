James Woods on the Moment Mankind’s Fate Was Decided?

James Woods pinpoints the potential moment that sealed our fate. It was the moment that Barack Obama worked out a nuclear deal that allowed Iran to get the bomb within nine years. (see the clips below}

The deal led to a weakened United States that refused to react to Iran’s violations over and over, helping them grow in wealth and strength.

Quite possibly the exact moment when the fate of mankind was decided. pic.twitter.com/d4kQsJD7Zs — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 14, 2024

Is he correct? Is this the moment that will decide the fate of mankind?

It would be hard to find a less progressive movement anywhere in the world than the slave-owning, child-marrying, blasphemist-beheading, Jew-hunting Houthis of Yemen. But western progressives love them all the same. It’s all so revealing. https://t.co/dfJKTAZTUG — Ben Goldsmith (@BenGoldsmith) January 13, 2024

Biden removed sanctions, greatly enriching Iran, and they used the money to use proxies to attack Israel and the Red Sea. The sanctions were removed as Biden foolishly continues to try to resurrect the nuclear deal. We now face an expanding global war as Ukraine sputters with hundreds of thousands of lives lost.

The administration is trying to negotiate with terrorists who want to destroy us.

Islam is a religion of hate & violence. Iran President Ebrahim Raisi after the terrorist attack: “I warn the Zionist regime without doubt for this crime and the other crimes you commit you will pay a price that will make you regret badly.” Crowd cheers “Death to America.” pic.twitter.com/2Jxai5F69I — Renee Lynn (@Voice_For_India) January 12, 2024

The Houthi slogan: “Allahu Akbar, Death to America, Death to Israel, A Curse Upon the Jews, Victory to Islam.” Yemen’s Houthis, Iran’s Khamenei, Iranian mullahs, IRGC, love this. And so allies in Iraq, Syria’s Assad, Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Hamas in Gaza, Palestine. #الحوثي #اليمن pic.twitter.com/Nvv7lekB7k — Herry Rodin (@HerryRodinNapit) January 14, 2024

BREAKING NOW: ⚠️ Reports emerging that all non-essential White House staff have been told to LEAVE THE BUILDING as massive group of PRO YEMEN protesters push up on the fences on Pennsylvania Avenue..pic.twitter.com/jXB7bTde5o — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) January 14, 2024

NEW: Millions fill the street in Yemen as Houthi rebels promise revenge against the U.S. after 73 strikes hit Yemen regions, killing 5 people. “The American & British enemy bears full responsibility for its criminal aggression against our Yemeni people, and it will not go… pic.twitter.com/VBa6QxUAay — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 12, 2024

Donald Trump thinks he can handle this.

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich said he knows why Donald Trump puts up with all that he goes through.

Donald Trump is risking his wealth, freedom, and life by running. He wants the United States we know and love to survive for his children, grandchildren, and ours. Donald Trump believes he can turn this around and has some good ideas on how to do it.

The former president is willing to go through Hell to do it.

When I think about the shit Trump goes through I wonder why does he do it? Only one answer. He LOVES OUR COUNTRY. Proud of President Trump for having the courage to stand up & fight back! — Rod Blagojevich (@realBlagojevich) January 14, 2024

Every real estate developer does what Trump did, and every bank does its own appraisals. That is true.

The AG in NY is persecuting Trump for things that are legal & that every real estate developer does. I know I sound like a broken record but I spent 8 years in prison for conversations that were legal, begun by Obama, & for things every politician does. — Rod Blagojevich (@realBlagojevich) January 12, 2024

