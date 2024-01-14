Hundreds of Pro-Hamas Federal Employees Will Walk Out Tuesday

According to Al–Monitor, US Federal employees across two dozen agencies are going to walk off the job on Tuesday to protest the Biden administration’s handling of the Gaza war.

Allegedly, hundreds of people will walk off the job. They’re calling themselves the Feds United for Peace, and these government employees will be observing a Day of Mourning to mark 100 days of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

The organizers are anonymous.

Participants will come from the Executive Office of the President, the National Security Agency, the Department of State, Defense, Homeland Security, and Veterans Affairs, as well as the US Citizenship and Immigration Services and the Naval Research Laboratory. Also joining them will be the Food and Drug Administration, the National Park Service, the Federal Aviation Administration, and the Environmental Protection Agency. All in all, they’ll have at least 22 agencies protesting.

Our government looks compromised and infiltrated. It’s inappropriate and unprofessional for them to walk out in support of Hamas. Are these employees properly vetted or are they chosen using DEI?

Anti-American employees should not be working in our government agencies and trying to affect policy.

One of the walkout organizers said rather than quit, they felt “a moral obligation and a patriotic duty” to influence change from the inside.

What claptrap. They just don’t want to quit their high-paying jobs, and as far as having this moral obligation, the moral obligation is to do their job and honor the country.

They know they’ll get their way if they pressure the administration enough.

