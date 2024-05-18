James Woods on the Weasel Who Is Not on the Supreme Court

Attorney General Merrick Garland was held in contempt of Congress because he is “blatantly violating and willfully ignoring subpoenas” in the Biden documents case, especially by refusing to hand over the audio of Biden’s interview with Robert Hur. Garland is using federal agencies to block information from Congress in a legitimate investigation.

Attorney General Merrick Garland Contempt of Congress here we come. pic.twitter.com/e0eyRhtCwa — Rep. Eric Burlison (@RepEricBurlison) May 17, 2024

Garland declared he had the sole power to ignore congressional subpoenas based on whether he decided they were “legitimate.” He is a political appointment in the Executive branch, ignoring a second branch of government. If Congress can’t get information from the alleged head of law enforcement, we are in deep trouble.

Garland’s Weasel Words

Merrick Garland said the Justice Department is a fundamental institution of our democracy [it’s a Constitutional Republic]. People depend on us to ensure our “investigations and our prosecutions are conducted according to the facts and the law and without political influence.”

“We have gone to extraordinary lengths to ensure that the committees get responses to their legitimate requests, but this is not one To the contrary, this is one that would harm our ability in the future to successfully pursue sensitive investigations.

“Now, there have been a series of unprecedented and frankly unfounded attacks on the Justice Department. This request, this effort to use contempt as an, as a method of obtaining our sensitive law enforcement files, is just the most recent. The effort to threaten to defund our investigations and the way in which there are contributions to an atmosphere that puts our agents and our prosecutors at risk – these are wrong.

“Look, the only thing I can do is continue to do the right thing. I will protect this building and its people.”

[The building and the people don’t need protection. He needs protection.]

Biased Reporter Asks a Question

The reporters are weasels, also. One prefaced her remarks with bias about how the DOJ is under attack. She asked how he manages their efforts to discredit the Justice Department.

“We have to go about our work following the federal principles of prosecution. We follow the facts and the law, and we screen out outside inappropriate influences. That’s what we’re doing here. We’re protecting our ability to continue to do high-profile and sensitive investigations, and we will continue to do that.”

Another reporter asked about the pace of the trials and how it seems Jack Smith’s cases aren’t moving along speedily. [The defendant is entitled to a speedy trial, not government weasels.]

“The special counsel brought both cases last year,” said Garland. “He appropriately requested speedy trials. The matter is now in the hands of the judiciary. And I’m not going to be able to comment any further.”

He is defying a subpoena, which is what sent Peter Navarro to prison. Garland needs to go to prison.

Whenever you think Mitch McConnell failed us, remember that he kept this weasel off the Supreme Court. https://t.co/TF5tgkiDb1 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 18, 2024

I was just thinking, can you imagine how much this administration must want to get James Woods kicked off X?

