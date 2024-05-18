Cartels Control the Border, Criminals Are Released into the US

An illegal alien was shot after attacking a U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) agent near the Rio Grande in Texas this week, according to reports.

The incident unfolded on Thursday afternoon in Quemado, a town on the Mexican border approximately 20 miles northwest of Eagle Pass.

During an enforcement action near the border river, a Del Rio Sector USBP agent was reportedly assaulted by a male illegal.

“Agents were tracking a group that was trying to evade in the Quemado area,” NewsNation correspondent Ali Bradley reported, citing Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sources.

“One agent attempted to apprehend the individual who reportedly started fighting back—That’s when the agent fired his weapon, injuring the man.

That’s how Laken Riley’s killer and his brother entered. They are both members of Venezuela’s most notorious gang, Tren de Aragua. His brother physically attacked at least one Border Patrol agent and was allowed into the country.

NEW: UPDATE: CBP releases statement on Border Patrol agent-involved shooting in Quemado yesterday—Sources tell me the agent who was reportedly assaulted by the illegal immigrant was also transported to the hospital to be checked out—He didn't sustain serious injuries in the…

This murderer was released.

So what was happening at the southern border when Vargas crossed? The neighboring Tucson sector was bursting at the seams seeing record breaking levels of illegal immigration (as shown below)—Migrants were bussed over to the Yuma sector to be processed which quickly became… pic.twitter.com/XX7FI4u1C4 — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) May 14, 2024

We have no idea who these people are.

#EXCLUSIVE “You can’t pay attention to the matches that are walking through the border when all you can see is the little bonfire…” Active Border Patrol agent who wanted to remain anonymous, explains that the cartels control the border and agents only catch a fraction of who and… pic.twitter.com/tnkJ5EBDEF — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) May 10, 2024

