Cartels Control the Border, Criminals Are Released into the US

M DOWLING
An illegal alien was shot after attacking a U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) agent near the Rio Grande in Texas this week, according to reports.

The incident unfolded on Thursday afternoon in Quemado, a town on the Mexican border approximately 20 miles northwest of Eagle Pass.

During an enforcement action near the border river, a Del Rio Sector USBP agent was reportedly assaulted by a male illegal.

“Agents were tracking a group that was trying to evade in the Quemado area,” NewsNation correspondent Ali Bradley reported, citing Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sources.

“One agent attempted to apprehend the individual who reportedly started fighting back—That’s when the agent fired his weapon, injuring the man.

That’s how Laken Riley’s killer and his brother entered. They are both members of Venezuela’s most notorious gang, Tren de Aragua. His brother physically attacked at least one Border Patrol agent and was allowed into the country.

This murderer was released.

We have no idea who these people are.


