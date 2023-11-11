James Woods Perfectly Pitches the Problem with Hamas

Just another day in Manhattan with our everyday people.

The problem with Hamas is it is here, in the United States, contributing to our decline. Violent people terrorizing others, vandalizing stores, police cars, and monuments at will are not being arrested. Meanwhile, we saw a massive two-day FBI manhunt for a veteran who shot off pepper spray in the direction of protesters and police.

Jews in New York being told to “shelter in place.” Biden’s America. pic.twitter.com/dkSy5v5I0c — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 11, 2023

I don’t know if people realize how serious the anti-Semitism is for all of us. The violence in inner cities is ginned up by radical communists, including antifa, many black lives matter groups, and lunatics coming from foreign nations. They’re not just after Jews. Jews are convenient right now. They hate Christians, Republicans, freedom, America, our values, religion, and our children. When they say they want to tear it all down, they’re serious.

A country where an entire race or religion of people has to shelter in place is not a free country. A country where crime is allowed to run rampant if committed by a designated population, where no one is arrested, is not a free country.

This is not normal. When will apathetic Americans stop voting for the fools who are destroying their country?

New York City is destroyed. They keep attacking police in a city that defunded them and treats them worse than criminals.

Masked pro-Palestine protesters (who became rioters later) harassed a woman at Columbus Circle in Manhattan until she burst into tears. pic.twitter.com/oJpVPQtVyX — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) November 11, 2023

