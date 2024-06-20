James Woods Points Out a Democrat Party Deadbeat

James Woods nails it again. A deadbeat Democrat with lots of money is really happy the peasants have to pay towards his degree. The author does communications on Capitol Hill and makes more money than most of the people paying off his loan.

The administration doesn’t care that the Supreme Court already struck down one of these cynical and shameless vote-buying gimmicks.

Kamens posted this on X: “Just got a call to let me know my student debt has been canceled. This is why elections matter. Thanks @JoeBiden.” To which James Woods’ replied:

I just was informed that the janitor at the local high school is paying for your loan with his taxes now, deadbeat. Nice job. https://t.co/IpiClEDacU — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 20, 2024

National Review wrote that he is the perfect spokesman for the Democrat Party:

Ben Kamens, the communications director for Representative Marcy Kaptur (D., Ohio), posted that on X today. It included a picture of the letter he received from Nelnet, the company that serviced his student loans. The letter begins, “Congratulations! The Biden-Harris administration has forgiven your federal student loan(s) listed below with Nelnet in full.”

Kamens’s two loans were taken out in 2010. The original principal balances were $2,750 and $5,500. Again, he posted this on X for the entire world to see.

As the text of his message demonstrates, he’s not the least bit ashamed about the fact that he, a grown man and college graduate with a full-time job, was apparently unable to repay debt with a principal of $8,250 over a span of 14 years.

According to LegiStorm, which publishes congressional staff salary data from Clerk of the House reports, Kamens made a little over $80,000 in 2023.

By contrast, the median household income in the 9th Congressional District Kaptur represents in northern Ohio is $62,077, according to census data.

It doesn’t matter that it isn’t a lot of money, it’s his lack of character and guilt that is stunning.

Just as I read his X profile praising Joe Biden incessantly, he locked it down.

Related