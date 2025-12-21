Senate Candidate Wants to Give “Back’ Land to the Indians

Senate candidate Graham Platner (D.-Maine) called to return land to natives in the state he’s running to represent. The Nazi-tattoo-sporting Oysterman wants to give Maine land to 10,000 Indians living in Maine who never owned the land, so he can take the land away from people who do own it.

“I, for one, am a firm supporter in any legislation that increases tribal sovereignty for the indigenous population in Maine,” Platner said Monday during a virtual town hall. “I also am a firm supporter of any legislation on the federal level that begins to give more, frankly, land back to the indigenous peoples that was taken from them, and there are a few mechanisms of doing this.”

It’s irrational communist chaos. He is running for the Senate as a Democrat. A new low from the party.

You can read the story at The Washington Free Beacon.

He sounds like a moron: