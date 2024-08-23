James Woods Today: A Stunning Moment in History

Today, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. withdrew from the presidential race and endorsed Donald J. Trump for President. It is a stunning moment in history. It gives me hope.

I have to be honest here. I no longer trust any Democrat, even though I was one for years. So, I am skeptical even when a Democrat gives a powerful, heartfelt speech. However, what got me was RFK’s concern for the children.

The US lost 291,000 migrant children. No one knows what happened. There is little doubt that some, maybe most are trafficked for labor or sex. We worry about slavery in 1864. What about slavery now?

Big Pharma also injected children with mRNA vaccine, and it was experimental. It was wrong to force it on them.

I think this alliance between Robert F. Kennedy and Donald J. Trump could end badly or unite us as Americans. And we could protect the future for the children. They are what counts.

We are on the precipice of Hell and damnation with the hardcore leftist Democrats. Perhaps this is our lifeline.

RFK’s speech was powerful. I don’t know if Trump and Kennedy can work together, but there is hope if they care about the country and Americans. Kamala and Tim offer nothing. Name one solution Kamala mentioned last night in her rant — you can’t.

God Bless America. She’s in a lot of trouble, but everything can change on a dime.

RFK decimated the radical Democrats in power.

As James Woods said,

BREAKING: RFK Jr. says choosing to support Trump is a spiritual thing for him He says he prayed a lot for God to give him a way to help save the children Pray for RFK. God bless him! pic.twitter.com/8vRUfAE4uG — George (@BehizyTweets) August 23, 2024

RFK JR. JUST ENDORSED TRUMP & WILL BE REMOVING HIS NAME FROM BATTLEGROUND STATE BALLOTS! RFK Jr. slammed the Democrats as “the party of war, censorship, corruption, big Pharma, big tech, & big money.” Kamala definitely isn’t happy about this! Share to make this go viral! pic.twitter.com/w7A4aHNe7J — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) August 23, 2024

The stunning moment in history was when the Democrat Party abandoned the Kennedy values that JFK and RFK died for, trying to make the United States a better nation.

This is a stunning moment in history.

RFK, Jr. decimates the corrupt Democrat Party for abandoning every American value his father and uncle lived and died for. https://t.co/zYdL1UKY7z — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 23, 2024

This speech from RFK Jr. will go down in the history books: “The DNC and its media organs engineered a surge of popularity for VP Harris based upon nothing. No policies, no interviews, no debates. Only smoke and mirrors.” pic.twitter.com/B0ilERBIEF — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) August 23, 2024

Full Speech

RFK Jr. Delivers Extremely Powerful Speech on Why He is Suspending His Campaign and Endorsing Trump pic.twitter.com/cft2Y1SxIX — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 23, 2024

The corrupt media broke away from his speech. What else is new? The mainstream media is dead to me. How about you?

BREAKING: CNN and MSNBC cut away from the RFK Jr. announcement. THEY. ARE. PANICKING. pic.twitter.com/5mtYzPCTMu — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 23, 2024