James Woods Today: A Stunning Moment in History

By
M DOWLING
-
1
79

Today, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. withdrew from the presidential race and endorsed Donald J. Trump for President. It is a stunning moment in history. It gives me hope.

I have to be honest here. I no longer trust any Democrat, even though I was one for years. So, I am skeptical even when a Democrat gives a powerful, heartfelt speech. However, what got me was RFK’s concern for the children. 

The US lost 291,000 migrant children. No one knows what happened. There is little doubt that some, maybe most are trafficked for labor or sex. We worry about slavery in 1864. What about slavery now?

Big Pharma also injected children with mRNA vaccine, and it was experimental. It was wrong to force it on them.

I think this alliance between Robert F. Kennedy and Donald J. Trump could end badly or unite us as Americans. And we could protect the future for the children. They are what counts.

We are on the precipice of Hell and damnation with the hardcore leftist Democrats. Perhaps this is our lifeline.

RFK’s speech was powerful. I don’t know if Trump and Kennedy can work together, but there is hope if they care about the country and Americans. Kamala and Tim offer nothing. Name one solution Kamala mentioned last night in her rant — you can’t.

God Bless America. She’s in a lot of trouble, but everything can change on a dime.

RFK decimated the radical Democrats in power.

As James Woods said,

The stunning moment in history was when the Democrat Party abandoned the Kennedy values that JFK and RFK died for, trying to make the United States a better nation.

Full Speech

The corrupt media broke away from his speech. What else is new? The mainstream media is dead to me. How about you?


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz