This Is What It Will Take for RFK to Endorse Donald Trump: Updated

Update: RFK Jr said in a Pennsylvania court filing that he plans to endorse Donald Trump. If Donald Trump gives him a position, he can make a difference that way. He doesn’t have to extort the guilty play from him.

RFK Jr.’s running mate, Nicole Shanahan, said that if they are going to support Donald Trump, he must apologize for Operation Warp Speed, which was a failure. She said a lot happened under Trump’s watch: the lockdowns, vaccines, Fauci and Collins running the show, firing at the NIH, and censoring of folks in the CDC.

They need assurance this will never happen again.

Looks like the RFK team is holding out for an acknowledgement that operation warpspeed was a mistake. Gotta say I appreciate the principled stance. I’m hoping Trump will do so and they can join forces. The big announcement was supposed to happen any minute pic.twitter.com/s1gseLlelV — Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) August 23, 2024

In hindsight, did Donald Trump make mistakes? I think he did. The vaccine is a disaster from my perspective. However, Biden-Harris is the team that grew the COVID debacle into a very damaging totalitarian regime.

Why does he have to apologize? Why aren’t Democrats apologizing for their role?

Dr. Fauci lied repeatedly to President Trump, and they kept pulling the ‘if only they believed in science’ card. Big pharma executives lied when they said the vaccine was ready for the public.

If DJT has to grovel for the endorsement, he won’t.

He might be able to say none of this will happen again. But this whole qualifier sounds like they might be setting him up. Perhaps they want to get out of endorsing him.

As for Shanahan, she was obviously a poor choice as a running mate, a hair’s breadth from the presidency. Maybe RFK is also. I can’t say.

