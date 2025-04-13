James Woods: “Why Is Fox News Catering to the Madness” of Transgenderism

James Woods expressed the views of many in the X post below. He complained about Fox catering to the mental illness now called transgenderism.

“Why is Fox News catering to the madness and referring to every tranny as “she?” There is no such thing as a “trans woman.” There are dysphoric transvestite men, and responsible journalists should stop enabling their mental illness. To ask us to participate in the insanity is nuts.”

Fox has been doing precisely that for years. Some LGBT activists work at Fox and at least two of the Murdoch children believe in transgenderism.

The issue needs to be discussed. When I was young, we knew of gender confusion, and I had one person in my family who was confused. He lived as a man and had a secret life dressing as a woman. He survived that way.

In those days, he was called a transvestite. He liked to dress in women’s clothes and sometimes pretend he was a woman privately

Since then, therapists, seemingly wanting to take the stigma off, have reclassified them as transgenders. Everyone with a fetish that affects gender is some variation of transgender.

Now, we have Democrats normalizing it, perhaps with the best of intentions; we can’t say. However, we do know there are two genders. I contend that “LGBs” should separate themselves from the rest of the acronyms “QIA+++.”

If adults want to live as a different gender, they should, but leave the children alone. If males want to play in female sports, they will destroy women’s sports.

Some LGBs are on board:

Thanks for another shoutout, @MegynKelly What she said is exactly right. Gender ideology is being forced onto children and convincing them that they need to alter their bodies with dangerous chemicals and surgeries in order to love themselves. Many gay people recognize that… pic.twitter.com/TsK8YvquGG — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) June 1, 2023

You’ve heard of Munchausen by proxy, let us introduce you to Transhausen by proxy… This poor baby doesn’t stand a chance We are begging woke white mothers to please let kids just be kids. pic.twitter.com/kC3msRH55b — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) February 29, 2024

Democrats, particularly in the media, and some therapists are even trying to make pedophilia normal. It is not. We need to discuss that issue also, and we need LGBs on board.

