Biological Men Compete for the USA Fencing Women’s Championship

By
M Dowling
-
0
3

Two men will compete for the USA Fencing championship. This is one week after Stephanie Turner refused to compete against a man, Redmond Sullivan. Sullivan already won two gold medals in just six events against women, versus a personal-best third place against men throughout 2021-2023.

Sen. Ted Cruz wrote to USA Fencing, asking how many women were forced to compete against men and if there were any injuries. We don’t know if he received a response.

This has gone on since 2023.

Slowly but surely, men will destroy women’s sports so much for the rebellion against the male patriarchy.

USA Fencing said they allowed biological men in the competition to create safe and inclusive spaces for everyone. How does that work out for women who don’t have the physical power of a man?

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is investigating USA Fencing for breaking state law.

It’s getting out of control. More and more men will compete as trans women whether they are or not.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments