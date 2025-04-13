Biological Men Compete for the USA Fencing Women’s Championship

Two men will compete for the USA Fencing championship. This is one week after Stephanie Turner refused to compete against a man, Redmond Sullivan. Sullivan already won two gold medals in just six events against women, versus a personal-best third place against men throughout 2021-2023.

Sen. Ted Cruz wrote to USA Fencing, asking how many women were forced to compete against men and if there were any injuries. We don’t know if he received a response.

.@SenTedCruz puts @USAFencing on notice. Comply with federal law, protect women’s sports or lose your governing body status. This is the way. Below, his letter to USA Fencing. Thank you Senator. @usacycling @USAGym and other NGBs have similar policies. Worth looking into! pic.twitter.com/My3Z1ed8BN — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) April 8, 2025

This has gone on since 2023.

Liz Kocab (male) wins his 8th Fencing World Championship title…in the women's category Winning a title as a male in the women's category doesn't make you a champion. It makes you an entitled cheat. pic.twitter.com/9dRNRydtUE — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 16, 2023

Slowly but surely, men will destroy women’s sports so much for the rebellion against the male patriarchy.

USA Fencing said they allowed biological men in the competition to create safe and inclusive spaces for everyone. How does that work out for women who don’t have the physical power of a man?

Two men will vie for the women’s title in the @USAFencing April North American Cup tomorrow. This is 1 week after Stephanie Turner refused to compete against a man. @tedcruz — hold USA Fencing accountable. Revoke their NGB (natl governing body) status. pic.twitter.com/5stClGRaFR — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) April 10, 2025

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is investigating USA Fencing for breaking state law.

It’s getting out of control. More and more men will compete as trans women whether they are or not.

“He’s a man‼️”

Women protest as several male fencers are allowed to compete in @USAFencing women’s events at a national tournament this weekend. https://t.co/mSL4QR8vZm — ICONS (@icons_women) April 12, 2025

