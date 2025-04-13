NATO Vice Admiral Who Embraced DEI Was Relieved of Command

Vice Adm. Shoshana Chatfield, the U.S. military representative to the NATO Military Committee in Brussels, was relieved of duty.

Chatfield is one of a few female Navy three-star officers and was the first woman to lead the Naval War College. She held that position until 2023. She is very invested in DEI.

The officials did not say why she was fired, though a source told Reuters that Chatfield’s removal may be related to the Pentagon’s crackdown on DEI initiatives.

The Naval Academy has moved to take out over 380 books from its library related to DEI, including “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X Kendi and “Gender Queer,” by Maia Kobabe. The order that inspired Hegseth to have the books removed stated that such texts “erode critical thinking but also sow division, confusion, and distrust, which undermine the very foundations of personal identity and family unity.”

A Loss of Confidence

“Secretary [Pete] Hegseth has removed U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Shoshana Chatfield from her position as U.S. representative to NATO’s military committee due to a loss of confidence in her ability to lead,” Pentagon chief spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement. “The Defense Department is grateful for her many years of military service.”

Secretary Hegseth has removed U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Shoshana Chatfield from her position as U.S. representative to NATO’s military committee due to a loss of confidence in her ability to lead. The Defense Department is grateful for her many years of military service. — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellATSD) April 8, 2025

The Expected Democrat Tantrums

Senator Jack Reed (D-RI), the ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, released a statement slamming Trump while hailing Chatfield’s “selfless service.”

Democratic Senator Mark Warner posted on social media that he is “deeply disturbed” by Chatfield’s firing.

“Trump’s relentless attacks on our alliances and his careless dismissal of decorated military officials make us less safe and weaken our position across the world,” Warner said.

American Accountability Foundation

This organization lobbied for her dismissal. According to their website, they aggressively investigate and expose. The conservative watchdog group has compiled a list of “woke ideologues” for Department of Defense secretary-designee Pete Hegseth to purge.

Their report included the following:

Navy Vice Admiral Shoshana Chatfield delivered a speech at a Women’s Equality Day event in 2015 in which she bemoaned male dominance in Congress. At the time, she claimed that 80% of lawmakers in the House of Representatives were males.

“It seems a bit unequal what issues go forward,” she said.

AAF also noted that in her speech, she was quoted proclaiming that “our diversity is our strength.”

“Just before the cake-cutting at the end of the Women’s Equality Day observance, Chatfield said she was pleased that the cake was decorated in purple, representing a joint environment — many services working together. “Our diversity is our strength,” she said, adding that the secrets are how to get the best out of each person and how to make sure that none of their talents is wasted.

“Finding a way to be respectful of the differences is where our growth is.” Chatfield summed up the importance of equal rights by quoting Slide 35 of the Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute’s informational presentation on Women’s Equality Day: “Investing in gender equality and women’s empowerment can unlock human potential on a transformational scale.”

Chatfield also attended a Commander, Naval Air Forces DEI summit in 2022.

If she was fired over her radical DEI views, it’s because the ideology is anti-American, furthers inequality, is racist, and is based in Marxism.

Rumor

There is a rumor that she held an “All hands” and allegedly said, “We will wait them out four years.” It started with Jack Posobiec, but there is no evidence available.

Sometimes, it takes time to secure and hang portraits.

