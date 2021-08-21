UK Chief of Defense says Taliban are ‘country boys’ guided by ‘honor’ – for real

















The UK Chief of Defense Staff, General Sir Nick Carter said about the Taliban during an interview, “You have to be very careful about using the term ‘enemy,'” they (Taliban) are “country boys” who don’t like “corrupt government.

This clownish official wouldn’t even admit that they will abuse women, saying “they have evolved.” [Maybe as much as rabid dogs]

They are guided by “honor and a code of conduct.”

This is PC WOKEism. Reject it!

Watch:

Taliban are terrorists not “country boys”. They are killing innocent Afghans and making life miserable for Afghan women. How can the UK government have such a favourable position about known terrorists? pic.twitter.com/IoZBJPkQBO — Ihtesham Afghan (@IhteshamAfghan) August 20, 2021

This reminds us of Boris Johnson’s ridiculous WOKE remarks. He said we have to ‘build back better, echoing the World Economic Forum Nazis and Joe Biden, and we might have to do it in a “more feminine way.”

Boris Johnson, sitting next to Sleepy Joe, said at the G7 recently that member countries need to “build back better” in a more “gender-neutral” and “feminine way.”

Sure, that’ll work.

Boris said, “We are building back better together, and building back greener, and building back fairer, and building back more equal, and in a more gender-neutral and perhaps a more feminine way. How about that?”

Why don’t the WOKES just pay attention to reality? They relied on a man with dementia to protect them in Kabul.

