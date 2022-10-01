Jan. 6 Panelist’s Stunning Comments About Ray Epps

The Jan. 6 propaganda committee delayed their finale because the hurricane would take away from their drama.

As comedian Mark Dice said, Ray Epps, won’t be brought up to the committee or even discussed.

You have to listen to how Rep. Raskin responded to Epps. It is stunning! Raskin really, really cares about one of our guys and we should leave the poor man alone.

Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
19 minutes ago

The first tool of police power is to ban the truth, No need to look into voting fraud, we know we did and did it surprisingly well. NO need to look into FBI tools, we know what they did, they are ours? We just have to stick it to the opposition to make sure they are destroyed and we can get them into the gulags.

