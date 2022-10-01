NATO Doesn’t Want Ukraine Right Now

Ukraine’s President Zelensky applied for expedited membership in NATO. That’s an incredibly bad idea.

For now, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan says Ukrainian efforts to join NATO should be taken up “at a different time.”

Ukraine formally applied to join NATO as a military partner on Friday, coinciding with Putin’s announcement that Russia would be formally annexing four occupied regions within Ukraine’s borders.

This is another acceleration by both countries. Zelensky has called for NATO to join the war and bomb Russia. He has also said we shouldn’t fear nuclear war.

That’s insane.

NATO’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said earlier Friday that while it supports Ukraine’s right to pursue an alliance with NATO, all 30 allies need to reach a consensus on membership.

Putin doesn’t want NATO on his borders, so NATO keeps pushing for nations on Russia’s border to join NATO.

Finland and Sweden—the former of which borders Russia—have been inching closer joining the alliance in recent weeks.

The United States and NATO have continued to support Ukraine in the war but, until this point, had been reluctant to encourage its membership. On Friday, Stoltenberg reaffirmed the alliance’s support of Ukraine retaking the annexed territories. At the same time, the U.S. Congress has passed a government-funding bill that included more than $12 billion in aid for the Ukrainian government.

The US is Ukraine’s cash cow.

The US and NATO are very close to direct war. The entire world could be brought into it. There are protests and uprisings worldwide.

Biden, meanwhile, has drawn a red line at the borders of NATO countries.

“America’s fully prepared with our NATO allies to defend every single inch of NATO territory. Every single inch,” Biden said in Friday remarks in Washington, D.C. “So, Mr. Putin, don’t misunderstand what I’m saying. Every inch.”

But, Biden will not protect US borders.

Meanwhile, Zelensky laid out his conditions for negotiating peace. Russia has to get rid of Putin. We don’t know, but we’re guessing that’s a deal breaker.

Zelensky blamed Russia for the failure of negotiations, insisting that it was “obvious this is impossible with this Russian president.”

“We are ready for a dialogue with Russia, but with another president of Russia,” he wrote on Telegram in Ukrainian.

