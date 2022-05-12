Jan 6 Witch Hunt Committee Subpoenas 5 Republicans

The January 6th panel is still proceeding with what is clearly a witch hunt. They just subpoenaed five Republicans they hope to embarrass or destroy. The lawmakers have yet to subpoena any records related to Nancy Pelosi. That is despite the fact that she was responsible for the Capitol on the day of the riot/rally.

The five members they subpoenaed are Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Reps. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), and Mo Brooks (R-Ala.).

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the chairman of the Jan. 6 panel, said the committee decided to issue subpoenas after the GOP lawmakers refused the opportunity to speak with the lawmakers voluntarily.

“Opportunity?” Who do these people think they are? Lawmakers aren’t supposed to run partisan criminal investigations.

“The Select Committee has learned that several of our colleagues have information relevant to our investigation into the attack on January 6th and the events leading up to it. Before we hold our hearings next month, we wished to provide members the opportunity to discuss these matters with the committee voluntarily. Regrettably, the individuals receiving subpoenas today have refused and we’re forced to take this step to help ensure the committee uncovers facts concerning January 6th,” Thompson said in a statement.

“We urge our colleagues to comply with the law, do their patriotic duty, and cooperate with our investigation as hundreds of other witnesses have done,” he added.

IT’S NOT A LEGITIMATE INVESTIGATION

They heard that these congressmen had conversations with then-President Donald Trump and their goal is to have them violate presidential privilege.

Ironically, no one could see any of Barack Obama’s records, secreted in his libary.

Kevin McCarthy wouldn’t say if he’d comply with the subpoena.

“My view on the committee has not changed. They’re not conducting a legitimate investigation. It seems as though they just want to go after their political opponents,” he said.

This is bogus:

NEWS: House’s Jan. 6 select committee issues subpoenas to Kevin McCarthy, Scott Perry, Jim Jordan, Andy Biggs and Mo Brooks pic.twitter.com/JKqlMpio6e — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 12, 2022

Related