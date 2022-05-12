Hey, PA GOP, Something’s Not Right with Kathy Barnette – a Plant?

Beware of Kathy Barnette, the from-out-of-nowhere Pennsylvania candidate for the Senate who could be a plant. In the crowded primary race in Pennsylvania, Dr. Mehmet Oz, David McCormick, and now, Kathy Barnett are all competing to become the GOP candidate for the US Senate. There is a lot of character assassination going on, especially aimed at Dr. Oz. As a result, Kathy Barnette is picking up steam and could win.

She sounds like a WOKE Black Lives Matter operative, and maybe she is. Mrs. Barnette came from nowhere, little is known about her, and her past is catching up to her – slowly.

The alleged conservative could be a plant. Apparently, she didn’t think much of George Washington and her views of white people and systemic racism are very concerning.

Greg Kelly did some digging. He didn’t even find much on her website and her military career has some holes.

Kelly quoted this from her website: Kathy served her country proudly for 10 years in the Armed Forces Reserves where she was accepted into Officer Candidacy School.

There is no such thing as the Armed Forces Reserves and what’s with the Officer Candidacy School acceptance? Did she become an officer or not?

Watch this clip from Greg Kelly’s show last night:

