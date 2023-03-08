Janet Yellen Blames Climate for Asset Value Losses, Not Regime Policies

Climate change is already having a major economic and financial impact on the United States and may trigger asset value losses in coming years that could cascade through the U.S. financial system, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns, Reuters reports.

It’s not administration policies. It’s the weather.

Yellen told a new advisory board of academics, private sector experts and non-profits there has been a five-fold increase in the annual number of billion-dollar disasters over the past five years, compared to the 1980s, even after taking into account inflation.

“As climate change intensifies, natural disasters and warming temperatures can lead to declines in asset values that could cascade through the financial system. And a delayed and disorderly transition to a net-zero economy can lead to shocks to the financial system as well,” she said in remarks prepared for delivery at the advisory board’s first meeting.

She said severe storms and wildfires in states like California, Florida, and Louisiana, tornadoes across the South, and intensifying storms on the West Coast show how climate change is accelerating.

What a racket this regime has going with climate change. It is the cause of everything that they affect with their policies, and they can use it to demand more federal spending for “climate change” that often ends up in the wrong pockets.

