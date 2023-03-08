Uniparty Minority Leader McConnell Gaslights America

The Minority Leader of the Uniparty, Mitch McConnell fed the media the words they wanted to hear as he was flanked by his RINO allies, Mitt Romney, Tom Tillis, John Thune, Joni Ernst, and others – you know who they are. He said it was a “mistake” for Tucker Carlson to show J6 footage. He sides with the Democrat head of the Capitol police, a forty-year bureaucrat.

McConnell is the mistake, compromised by China.

McConnell said it was a “mistake” for Tucker Carlson to show January 6 footage that the government fought to keep hidden. pic.twitter.com/6BMvmJIrpg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 7, 2023

The Police Lieutenant’s Story

Tucker interviewed a former Capitol police lieutenant suspended for wearing a MAGA hat. He was a Biden voter, and when someone put a MAGA hat on him, he kept it on so he could move safely to an area where he thought officers needed help.

He was suspended and eventually resigned, losing his pension. It’s a terrible story but not fantastical, given the corruption in this government. They’re very vindictive.

He said the Assistant Capitol Police Chief kept vital information from the officers.

🚨BREAKING: In an interview with Tucker Carlson, former Capitol Police Lieutenant who was suspended for wearing MAGA hat says then assistant Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman who was later promoted by Nancy Pelosi kept vital info from Police on January 6th pic.twitter.com/LE6t41qEAa — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 8, 2023

Uniparty Minority Leader

McConnell never says a word against open borders, fought the Trump agenda that he and his RINOs campaigned on, and got huge Democrat spending bills over the finish line, handing them wins. He did all he could to destroy actual conservatives running for the Senate. Mitch wants Americans to believe the most important issue in our lives is helping Ukraine win a war they can’t win. Republicans and Democrats are the uniparty.

As Tucker said this evening, no one is representing the American people.

Tucker on DC uniparty war machine. pic.twitter.com/DWIhMILbx0 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 8, 2023

