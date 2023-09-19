Janet Yellen Discusses Plans to Help Other Countries

Using climate change as the impetus, Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen has plans to redistribute our wealth to “developing countries and emerging markets.” The one thing you don’t hear in this clip below is anything to help America and Americans.

JANET YELLEN…

“[We’re] focused this week on measures to address issues in the global economy and to achieve stronger and sustainable growth. Russia’s continuing brutal war in Ukraine is having a very adverse impact, and we’re spending time this week discussing food prices and what we can do to alleviate hunger and shortages of food, especially since the Black Sea Green Initiative Russia ended.

“We are focused on climate change and the impact, the adverse impact that’s having on developing countries, on emerging markets. It interacts with scarcity of food, and we’re focused on greatly expanding the amount of aid and private investment that we can channel into emerging markets and developing countries around the world.

“We have an initiative to enable the World Bank and the other multilateral debate development banks to greatly expand their provision of resources and to mobilize private capital for climate change.

“We’re focused on health, preventing future pandemics, and mobilizing funds, both public and private, through the president’s partnership for global investment with the G7 to boost infrastructure development and, in a meaningful way, infrastructure investment around the world.

“So these are some of the main focuses this week.”

Watch:

Janet Yellen is the epitome of America Last: “We’re focused on climate change and the adverse impact that’s having on developing countries, on emerging markets.” pic.twitter.com/ysqltu1kVe — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 18, 2023

