Janoris Jenkins cut from the Giants for saying the ‘r’ word — we kid you not

The New York Giants’ cut veteran cornerback Janoris Jenkins because he called a fan the ‘r’ word. For two days I tried to figure out what the ‘r’ word could possibly be. I thought he might have called him a “rat,” or “repulsive,” or “reptilian.”

None of those words qualify as curse words one can’t repeat, however, but the media around here would only say it was the ‘r’ word.

Finally, I saw today that Jenkins called the fan a “retard.”

He posted the insult to some anonymous person who was criticizing him for posting his performance stats after a game his team lost.

“I only can do my job.. ret**d,” Jenkins responded.

He apologized in a second tweet and mentioned it was his “culture,” and he “really didn’t mean no harm.”

The media torched him and the Giants released him.

Remarkably, the Giants’ head coach Pat Shurmur said the tweet led directly to his release.

“Obviously, what happened this week, and the refusal to acknowledge the inappropriate and offensive language, was the determining factor,” he said.

“Best news ever…Thank you,” a nonchalant Jenkins responded in another tweet.

The Giants likely wanted to cut him for some other reason or reasons, but wouldn’t admit it.

On top of that, one of the dopey talking heads at ESPN thought Jenkins should have performed community service in a hospital with the intellectually challenged.

This is beyond ridiculous. Jenkins wasn’t talking about people who are actually mentally challenged.

Riley Cooper said he’d “fight every n* in here” and his contract was extended. Jenkins should have just called the fan a Mfer or a S*head and he would have been fine.

The reporter in the next clip — Jordan Raanan — says Jenkins “doesn’t get it.” Guess what, neither do I. The Giants have to be lying. They must have wanted Jenkins gone for some other reason.

Reporters are out of control and the media is out of control. The media drives a lot of this and they are a lot worse for our culture than one football player saying the ‘r’ word. They’re killing free speech.

Janoris Jenkins doesn’t get it. No other way to explain this #Giants pic.twitter.com/o1xaodAS1i — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 12, 2019