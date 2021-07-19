January 6 ‘rioter’ who walked around the Capitol sentenced to 8 months in prison

















A Florida man, Paul Allard Hodgkins, 38, who paraded in the Capitol during the riot without committing any violent acts or damaging any property was sentenced to eight months in prison today. One of the reasons he was given the sentence is because he carried rope, protective goggles, and latex gloves in a backpack on the bus to DC. According to the judge, that means he expected violence.

The judge also said he was giving him an actual prison sentence because he “contributed to the collective threat to democracy.” That too is a bogus charge. This was not an insurrection and there was no threat to democracy.

The goal was to delay the certification briefly to investigate shady dealings in the election

The other problem the judge pointed to in order to beef up a nothing ‘crime’ was to say Hodgkins made it to the Senate chamber where he again walked around.

Mr. Hodgkins of Tampa, Florida, pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing an official proceeding. The charge was never meant for this purpose. It was distorted to fit the situation in DC on January 6.

He is going to prison for literally, walking around the Capitol. That’s all he did.

Meanwhile, Antifa and Black Lives Matter have burned down buildings, hurt police officers, beat and/or killed people, looted, smashed glass windows, and threatened protesters, but have their records expunged. Biden claims Antifa is just an idea, and Black Lives Matter, is lauded in blue cities. This is despite the fact that both groups are openly communist and anarchist groups that believe in violence to win.

Prosecutors actually wanted to put Mr. Hodgkins in prison for a year-and-a-half for walking around.

He went before the court to tell the world he believes Joe Biden is the president. That is really the purpose of these Third World show trials.

This is Biden’s kangaroo court.

