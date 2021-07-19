Shock video: Fidel Castro before he took power was an SJW

















Melissa Tate is an influencer on Twitter. She tweeted a link of Castro explaining his alleged ideology. She included this comment: “SHOCK Video: Fidel Castro before he gained power denied he was a Socialist Communist. He claimed his government would be a democracy based on “Social Justice” Sound familiar?

Castro says in the clip, “That is not communism or Marxism in our ideas. Our political philosophy is a representative democracy and social justice in a well-planned economy.”

As Candace Owens said, it’s AOC, Bernie Sanders… One panelist added, “it could be any one of these Democrat candidates.”

The message is “Wake Up!”

Here is another clip from 1959 in which he assures the interviewer that he is not proposing communism. He alleged that he wanted the people to have the right to free opinions. Of course, he did the opposite. He, his brother Raoul, and Che Guevara were murderous scoundrels who immediately threw political opponents in prison, torturing and killing many. Fidel called himself a humble soldier of justice. He is the original SJW.

THE MEDIA PRAISED HIM UPON HIS DEATH

If this isn’t enough, think about how the mainstream media and a number of Democrat politicians treated his death. He was regaled as a George Washington who was “loved by the Cuban people.” They claimed he was Fidel the “folk hero.”

The NY Times was the worst. They love dictators. They weren’t alone in their adoration of the ruthless ruler.

On MSNBC, Andrea Mitchell insisted in a stock bio that Castro “gave his people better health care and education.” Appearing live by phone, she soon trumpted how Castro “will be revered” for “education and social services and medical care to all of his people.”

That is nonsense. His schools are poor and they are set up to brainwash. The medical care is not good for all his people. Even if that were true, so what? Hitler did some good things as well. Evil overshadows any slight good they did and they didn’t do it because they loved the people, they did it for propaganda purposes.

During a phone interview on MSNBC, Chris Matthews asserted that Castro was “a romantic figure when he came into power” and, Matthews wasn’t embarrassed to relay, “we rooted like mad for the guy” who “was almost like a folk hero to most of us.”

