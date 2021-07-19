Abusive thugs at the border demand to be let in and they are

















Abusive thug aliens showed up at the border with some trying to force their way in, and others demanding to be let into the country. Most were allowed in because these are just the kind of people Joe Biden wants to replace American citizens.

A large majority of the migrants, including single adult men, have been let into the United States and taken into custody. At least 200+ have been taken away in buses. More still coming, more still waiting. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/CIfSXAejCc — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 19, 2021

Vice President Kamala Harris recently lied and said they are making progress at the border. Of course, they aren’t. Biden and his handlers want these aliens in to vote for Democrats. He has a mass amnesty bill being debated this week with a path to citizenship. He doesn’t care if they are violent thugs. They will simply become his Brownshirts.

“We’ve recently heard VP Kamala Harris say that quote, ‘Extreme progress,’ has been made across the border. I can tell you there is no evidence of that and the June numbers have been the highest in 20 years.” — @BillFOXLA #BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/Fyy6Kg8cnZ — For America (@ForAmerica) July 19, 2021

Bill Melugin also reported that US officials managed to arrest a cartel member. And in the clip below, he says a lot of the migrants coming here are testing positive for COVID:

“It is disingenuous when we hear the administration saying the border is closed, that there is extreme progress being made. It’s just factually not backed up by what’s happening on the ground here.” — @BillFOXLA pic.twitter.com/87J58VUyXn — For America (@ForAmerica) July 19, 2021

