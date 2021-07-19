Abusive thugs at the border demand to be let in and they are

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Abusive thug aliens showed up at the border with some trying to force their way in, and others demanding to be let into the country. Most were allowed in because these are just the kind of people Joe Biden wants to replace American citizens.

Vice President Kamala Harris recently lied and said they are making progress at the border. Of course, they aren’t. Biden and his handlers want these aliens in to vote for Democrats. He has a mass amnesty bill being debated this week with a path to citizenship. He doesn’t care if they are violent thugs. They will simply become his Brownshirts.

Bill Melugin also reported that US officials managed to arrest a cartel member. And in the clip below, he says a lot of the migrants coming here are testing positive for COVID:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply