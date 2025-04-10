Jasmine Crockett’s Off on an Illogical Tangent Again

Rep. Crockett attributes the unaffordable costs of homes, food, and groceries for some Americans to deportations. She doesn’t think that bringing millions of unvetted people into the country costs us outrageous sums of money, just deportations.

“So, I am telling you that this is a failed thing,” said Crickett, “but we’ve got to do better to connect the dots and let people know the reason you can’t afford a home is because of these failed immigration policies. The reason you’re not going to be able to afford your food is because of these failed immigration policies. And the same can go for the hospitality industries, where we have so many of those in the hospitality industry that are saying they do not have the workers that they need right now.”

Everything she said is without any evidence, or logic for that matter. It’s a shame some will believe her.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett: “Connect the dots. You cannot afford your home, groceries thanks to deportations” pic.twitter.com/sg8ggsp4sG — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 10, 2025

