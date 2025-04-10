RFK Jr. Believes He Will Know the Origins of Autism by September

RFK Jr has focused on the causes of autism for a long time, and he has been demonized for tying it to vaccines. He now believes they will have an answer for the origins of autism by September. He took quite a risk saying that. Some have said he’s a madman.

The nation’s top health agency will undertake a “massive testing and research effort” to determine the cause of autism, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced Thursday.

Sec. Kennedy believes the cause is vaccines, and other scientists say it is debunked. Maybe we will find out now. NBC News reported: Trump suggested that vaccines could be to blame for autism rates, although decades of research have concluded there is no link between the two.

After the COVID-19 fiasco, many people are more open-minded and don’t necessarily trust the “experts.”

“There’s got to be something artificial out there that’s doing this,” Trump told Kennedy. “If you can come up with that answer, where you stop taking something, eating something, or maybe it’s a shot. But something’s causing it.”

Research, including studies of twins, shows genes play a large role. No single environmental factor has been deemed a culprit. The National Institutes of Health, which already spends more than $300 million yearly researching autism, lists some possible risk factors such as prenatal exposure to pesticides or air pollution, extreme prematurity or low birth weight, certain maternal health problems, or parents conceiving at an older age, NBC said.

That’s a massive statement. If RFK Jr. and the team of scientists really identify the causes behind the autism epidemic by September, it could be one of the most important medical breakthroughs of our time. And Trump’s right, if true, this will be front-page news around the… — 卂ᥴꫀ♠️ (@HixAce) April 10, 2025

According to AI, the number of children diagnosed with autism has increased considerably.

The first studies of the prevalence of autism, which were conducted in the 1960s and 1970s in Europe and the United States, reported prevalence estimates in the range of 2 to 4 cases per 10,000 children (Lotter, 1966; Rutter, 2005; Treffert, 1970).

In 2020, an estimated 1 in 36 8-year-old children in the U.S. were diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This figure represents a 2.7% prevalence, meaning 2.7% of 8-year-old children in the US were identified with ASD. This is an increase from 2018, when the estimate was 1 in 44.

Having worked with autistic children, diagnosing and educating the children, I never felt the increased numbers could possibly be due to improved diagnosis. There was no proof it was genetic.

Fluoride in the Water?

A newly published study in BMC Pediatrics has caused concern about fluoride in the water.

The peer-reviewed study, led by researchers David A. Geier and Mark R. Geier, examined over 73,000 children in Florida who were continuously enrolled in Medicaid during the first 10 years of their lives. The researchers tracked exposure to fluoridated drinking water and compared it to rates of tooth decay and neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism, ADHD, intellectual disability, and other developmental delays.

The study reaffirmed that fluoridation was linked to a modest reduction in tooth decay. However, it also found that children exposed to fluoridated water were more than five times as likely to be diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder compared to their unexposed peers.

Findings from the present study, coupled with previous studies, suggest new risk/benefit analyses of water fluoridation should be undertaken.

The information is only from the abstract.

Watch:

RFK Jr: “I’m working with Lee Zeldin to reassess the fluoride rules based upon the August release by the National Toxicity Program of new science that shows a direct inverse correlation between exposing to fluoride and IQ loss, particularly in children.” pic.twitter.com/8BM9d137fw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 10, 2025

