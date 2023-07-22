Jason Aldean Won’t Be Apologizing to You Cancel Culture Goons

After a trying week with the cancel culture fascists, Jason Aldean got up on the stage and refused to apologize.

He said: “I gotta tell you guys, it’s been a long-ass week. I’ve seen a lot of stuff suggesting I’m this, suggesting I’m that. You can think something all you want, but it doesn’t mean it’s true.

“What I am is a proud American…I love our country…I want to see it restored to what it once was before all this bulls**t” started happening to us.

“I love my country…I love my family, and I will do anything to protect that…I can tell you that right now.”

Chants from the audience of “USA!”

“Here’s what I want to say. A lot of things out there; the one thing I love, you guys know how it is in this day and age, cancel culture is a thing. That’s something that if they don’t like what you say, they try to make sure that they can cancel you, which means try and ruin your life, ruin everything. One thing I saw this week was a bunch of country music fans could see through a lot of the bulls*** alright.”

Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany posted on Instagram.

“Man do we love y’all. 💛 Free thinkers, lions not sheep… thankful for the support, always!”

Comedian Jim Breuer called out the media for trying to cancel Jason Aldean:

“What baffles my mind is: You can burn the place down, you can drag innocent elderly women out of their car and beat them, you can light churches on fire, but just don’t write no songs about it.”

God bless America pre-Biden, and God bless Jason Aldean and his family for standing up to fascists.

