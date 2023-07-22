Aspen Institute Member Tells Mayorkas He’s “Doing a Wonderful Job”

The Aspen Institute is an organization you might not know much about and is part of the maze of more than 1,000 like organizations that control us from open borders to Ukraine to speech in the public square. It’s an ever-expanding conglomerate of leftist globalist rich people. It’s the kind of group that helps one understand the French Revolution and their dispatching of the Royals.

Before we go on, watch this short clip to get an idea of just how disconnected they are from reality.

THE ASPEN INSTITUTE CENSORS AMERICANS

As reporter Matt Taibbi reported in the Twitter Files on the Censorship Industrial Complex, the Aspen Institute gets taxpayer funding for censorship projects.

Taibbi wrote that a report at a meeting of the Aspen Institute was co-authored by Katie Couric and Chris Krebs, the founder of the DHS’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the guy who told us the 2020 election was “the most secure in US history.” Yoel Roth of Twitter and Nathaniel Gleicher of Facebook were technical advisors. Prince Harry joined Couric as a Commissioner.

The report’s taxpayer-backed conclusions:

The state should have total access to data to make searching speech easier,

Speech offenders should be put in a “holding area,”

And government should probably restrict disinformation, “even if it means losing some freedom.”

This is the Aspen Institute for you.

Also, in Twitter Files 7, reporter Michael Schellenberger revealed that a now-defunct Soros-funded news publication, First Draft News, and the far-left Aspen Institute were involved in censoring the Hunter laptop. The FBI knew about it all along as well. Pollsters say hiding it swung the election by 11% to 16%.

30. Efforts continued to influence Twitter’s Yoel Roth. In Sept 2020, Roth participated in an Aspen Institute “tabletop exercise” on a potential “Hack-and-Dump” operation relating to Hunter Biden The goal was to shape how the media covered it — and how social media carried it pic.twitter.com/lQSorONUSh — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) December 19, 2022

A BRIEF HISTORY OF THE ASPEN INSTITUTE

We’ve written about the Aspen Institute for years, and the following is a peek into who they are. They are among those who control us and hope to control the globe.

NewsBusters reported that George Soros and Bill Gates heavily fund a new nightmarish organization to fight mis- and disinformation – the Aspen Institute Commission on Information.

Furthermore, Aspen noted that Craig Newmark Philanthropies “fully-funded” the Commission. It’s the grantmaking organization of liberal [leftist] billionaire Craigslist founder Craig Newmark. Last year, reporting showed that Newmark had spent $170 million to “save journalism” and “beat President Trump.”

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and two organizations within Soros’s Open Society Network have pumped Aspen Institute with at least $101,854,593 and $3,039,780, respectively. This took place between 2003 and 2020, according to Foundation Directory Online data.

Corporations have formed a seamless union with the Democrat Party and government agencies to control Americans and take away freedom. It’s in preparation for The Great Reset – a movement for the Haves and Have Nots where only the Haves own stuff.

Additionally, Aspen is also very interested in gene editing. With Aspen members involved, it is probably not a good thing.

Their members show up everywhere, including at BlackRock, which is deeply tied to the Biden government.

