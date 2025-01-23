EU Prepares to Seize Enormous Funds from Musk’s Companies

According to the German press, the EU demands “authority access” to X’s internal documents regarding the platform’s changes to its recommendations algorithms and programming interfaces. They plan to steal from Musk’s companies through fines and regulations.

They claim it is part of their investigation into hate speech and disinformation violations of the Digital Services Act (DSA). The probe is supposed to determine whether X should be treated as “a risk.”

X has four weeks to comply.

They say this is to create “a fair, safe and democratic online environment” for citizens, said European Commission Vice-President for Technological Sovereignty, Security and Democracy Henna Virkkunen.

The latest concern is that Elon’s support for the opposition party in Germany, AfD, is helping the party they’ve inappropriately defined as Hitlerian.

Actually, the EU is moving towards a more dictatorial governance.

The German election is next month. AfD is second to the far-left Christian Democratic Union and beats out Scholz’s Social Democrats.

They plan to take massive, unsustainable fines from all of Musk’s companies.

EU GOES AFTER ELON MUSK’S COMPANIES FOR FREE SPEECH ON ❗️ The EU plans to take revenue from SpaceX and Neuralink to fine @elonmusk under the new Digital Services Act. This is a HUGE scandal against the remaining sovereignty and freedom of Europeans! is our LAST CHANCE pic.twitter.com/yJq3fPU9tN — Naomi Seibt (@SeibtNaomi) October 17, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email