Jaw-Dropping Report on Justice Department Nominee

By
M Dowling
-
2
119

Here is a jaw-dropping report out of Bloomberg. President Joe Biden’s nominee for a top post at the Justice Department intends to sell her remaining $14.5 million stake in a company her father chairs, amid questioning about a report the company – Avantor – sold chemicals diverted by Mexican drug cartels to make heroin.

Vanita Gupta – drug dealer?

Vanita Gupta made the pledge after she received written questions from Senator Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican, as part of the nomination process.

Grassley cited a Bloomberg Businessweek investigation that found a chemical Avantor Inc. makes, acetic anhydride, was easily tapped by narcotics gangs.

Avantor claims it’s not selling to unauthorized buyers any longer and will comply with Mexican laws.

“As a shareholder with no role in Avantor, I am not able to say whether and how much I have profited from the various parts of Avantor’s business,” she told Grassley.

Yikes!

Why is she even a consideration?


D3F1ANT
D3F1ANT
3 minutes ago

Well…what did you think? That the nominee WOULDN’T be a criminal!? LOL!

Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
1 hour ago

Unless you are a leader in graft, you can’t get nominated. You have to be of the same ilk as Hunter and Joe.

