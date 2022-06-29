Jaw-Dropping Report on Justice Department Nominee

Here is a jaw-dropping report out of Bloomberg. President Joe Biden’s nominee for a top post at the Justice Department intends to sell her remaining $14.5 million stake in a company her father chairs, amid questioning about a report the company – Avantor – sold chemicals diverted by Mexican drug cartels to make heroin.

Vanita Gupta made the pledge after she received written questions from Senator Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican, as part of the nomination process.

Grassley cited a Bloomberg Businessweek investigation that found a chemical Avantor Inc. makes, acetic anhydride, was easily tapped by narcotics gangs.

Avantor claims it’s not selling to unauthorized buyers any longer and will comply with Mexican laws.

“As a shareholder with no role in Avantor, I am not able to say whether and how much I have profited from the various parts of Avantor’s business,” she told Grassley.

Yikes!

Why is she even a consideration?

