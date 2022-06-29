Donald Trump Tried to Strangle His Head of Security, Says J6 Gossip Witness

If Trump regularly yelled, “I’m the President, bitch!” tried to hijack the beast, and threw burgers and plates all over the White House… then that man earned my vote in 2024. ~Tim Young

The real “stunner” from Cassidy Hutchinson’s gossip testimony before the J6 Necktie Party Panel on Tuesday was the steering wheel seizure. We neglected to mention she said Trump was going to strangle the head of security too. That’s what this 26-year-old secretary claims.

She said:

“When Trump was told it was not safe to go [to the Capitol] — the riot was already underway — he was quoted saying words to the effect of, “I’m the f- – -ing president, take me up the Capitol now.” Then he had reached up to the front of the vehicle to try to grab the steering wheel. Robert Engel, the head of Trump’s security detail, grabbed his arm and said, “Sir, you need to take your hand off the steering wheel. We’re going back to the West Wing. We’re not going to the Capitol.” With his free hand, Trump “lunged” at Engel and Ornato gestured toward his clavicles, suggesting Trump went for Engel’s throat.

Secretary Cassidy Hutchinson said they were in The Beast. Here is the diagram via Jack Posobiec. If then-74-year-old DJT was able to jump from the back of the limo, through the partition, grab the wheel and then gesture towards his clavicle, then he’s my hero.

The Beast driver is separated from the passengers for security pic.twitter.com/bwlIs1UjRC — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 28, 2022

