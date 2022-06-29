Hutchinson’s Almost Debunked Steering Wheel Story Gets a Media Facelift

ABC News’s propaganda journalist Jon Karl took the gossip a White House secretarial aide shared with the J6 panel on Tuesday and presented it as a proven fact both yesterday and today. He even covered for the potentially debunked steering wheel story by secretary Cassidy Hutchinson.

The story she told second-hand was that the President lunged over the seat and grabbed the steering wheel to force the driver to take him to the Capitol.

Allegedly, the two agents who want to debunk the seizing of the steering wheel story might only testify behind closed doors.

The story is changing yet again – see below. It is starting to sound like a Christine Blasey Ford scenario. Ford accused Justice Kavanaugh of a sexual assault almost 40 years before with no evidence and no witnesses. The difference with Hutchinson is the J6 panel doesn’t allow any counterarguments or cross-examinations.

The media, with few exceptions, sound like Chris Wallace when he said the obviously dishonest Ford was “very credible, very credible.”

There is new information on that below after the tweets.

“Cassidy Hutchinson was one of very few people who was right there in the West Wing … and she has done what many others have just refused to do, which is to come forward under oath, live before the world, to tell her story.” — @jonkarl.https://t.co/vVWvsrXUEA pic.twitter.com/irKRD4T4zn — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 29, 2022

Where others have refused, Cassidy Hutchinson was willing, under oath, to tell the world what she witnessed at the White House during the extraordinary events of early January 2021. It is for that reason that I said, “Thank you.” — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) June 29, 2022

Karl accused the unarmed rioters of trying to take over the government. If they did take over the Capitol building, how would that have amounted to taking over the government? The only coup was the one the Democrats and RINOs launched against Donald Trump.

.@jonkarl on Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony so far: “That testimony that we just heard described, essentially, a president who wanted to personally oversee an all-out coup on January 6th.” https://t.co/pwc3sNqCnk pic.twitter.com/8h3C35rBlk — ABC News (@ABC) June 28, 2022

As Viva Frei says:

I don’t know if it’s more Kafka’esque or Orwellian… Witness provides hearsay testimony. The hearsay testimony is contradicted by individuals with firsthand knowledge. Their denial is written off because they are “yes men”. pic.twitter.com/fTqgaVVZtR — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) June 29, 2022

NEW INFORMATION

The Secret Service is reportedly willing to testify that then-President Trump did not reach for the steering wheel in the car or lunge at Engel, the head of Trump’s Secret Service detail at the time.

Engel has already testified to the January 6 committee behind closed doors. Details of his deposition were previously reported by Politico, although it did not include a description of the alleged altercation, Newsweek reports.

Former US Attorney Andy McCarthy wrote at National Review, “All we can say is that before choosing to elicit Hutchinson’s account in a hyped public hearing, the committee heard Engel’s testimony. Presumably, if Engel gave the committee reason to believe Hutchinson’s hearsay account was wrong, Cheney would not have adduced it.”

Oh really, Andy? You think she wouldn’t do that?

McCarthy did say if she let Hutchinson say it even though it was different from Engel’s testimony, then the J6 panel “might as well pack its bags.”

He called Hutchinson “credible” after she gossiped throughout her testimony. The former US attorney suggested that her testimony could lead to “an eventual criminal trial”.

So, McCarthy, Bret Baier, and Geraldo are the Fox propagandists. Almost all of the media is siding with Hutchinson.

We still don’t know the truth. Do we get to hear from the agents? We don’t know the entire story yet but this sounds like Hutchinson is the Christine Blasey Ford of the J6 fiasco.

Related