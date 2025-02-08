JD Vance And Oppressed Ro Khanna Duke It Out on X

On Thursday, a staffer who worked for the DOGE under X owner Elon Musk resigned after the Wall Street Journal made a White House inquiry about posts the staffer was allegedly linked to on the social media platform. The staffer, Marco Elez, said, “I was racist before it was cool.” He made similar racial messages last year, “I just want a eugenic immigration policy. Is that too much to ask?”

It sounds like youthful sarcasm.

The posts are deleted.

On Friday morning, Musk posted a survey asking if he should bring back @DOGE staffer,” and 78 percent of the 385,247 survey participants said “yes.”

Vance saw Musk’s survey and added to the debate. He is married to an Indian-American woman, Usha Vance, and they have three children.

Here’s my view:

I obviously disagree with some of Elez’s posts, but I don’t think stupid social media activity should ruin a kid’s life.

We shouldn’t reward journalists who try to destroy people. Ever.

So I say bring him back.

If he’s a bad dude or a terrible member of the team, fire him for that.

Ro Khanna, who is of Indian-American heritage and married with children, responded to Vance’s X post:

Are you going to tell him to apologize for saying “Normalize Indian hate” before this rehire? Just asking for the sake of both of our kids.

Khanna said that to the wrong person. Vance has no patience for victimhood politics. He went off on him.

For the sake of both of our kids? Grow up.

Racist trolls on the internet, while offensive, don’t threaten my kids. You know what does? A culture that denies grace to people who make mistakes. A culture that encourages congressmen to act like whiny children.

I cannot overstate how much I loathe this emotional blackmail pretending to be concern.

My kids, god willing, will be risk takers. They won’t think constantly about whether a flippant comment or a wrong viewpoint will follow them around for the rest of their lives.

They will tell stupid jokes. They will develop views that they later think are wrong or even gross. I made mistakes as a kid, and thank God I grew up in a culture that encouraged me to grow and learn and feel remorse when I screwed up and offer grace when others did.

I don’t worry about my kids making mistakes, or developing views they later regret. I don’t even worry that much about trolls on the internet. You know what I do worry about, Ro?

That they’ll grow up to be a US Congressmen who engages in emotional blackmail over a kid’s social media posts.

Elon Musk is bringing the staffer back.

Peter Doucy asked Donald Trump if he agreed during a press conference with Japan’s Prime Minister. Mr. Trump wasn’t familiar with the details but asked Vice President Vance if he said he’d forgive him, and he said he did. President Trump then said that he agreed.

He will be brought back. To err is human, to forgive divine. https://t.co/TV6SJIb5P6 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 7, 2025

