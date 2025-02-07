President: On Our Way to a Balanced Budget With DOGE Cuts

President Trump said today that everything Elon Musk looks at exposes corruption or illegitimate expenses. He believes we are on our way to a balanced budget.

In the past two days, HHS canceled 62 contracts worth $182 million. They represented administrative expenses but never addressed any healthcare programs. They existed for the sake of existing.

The infamous Dr. Fauci’s exhibit at the NIH Museum is canceled. It cost more than $168,000.

According to AI, The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has had several exhibits related to Dr. Anthony Fauci. These exhibits include a COVID-19 exhibit, a videocast, and an official portrait.

COVID-19 Exhibit The exhibit included Fauci bobbleheads and baseball cards

It also featured a saliva-collecting kit made from a sickness bag, rubber band, cotton pad, tubes, swabs, and syringes.

The exhibit included personal objects and images created by NIH employees. Wow, and it was only $168,000. What a bargain.

Biden-Harris Stole from Medicare and Medicaid

Under border czar Kamala Harris, Medicaid spending for illegal aliens cost $16.2 billion. CBO estimates that the Biden-Harris Administration’s open border agenda cost federal and state taxpayers more than $16.2 billion to provide Medicaid-funded emergency services to illegal aliens since taking office. This is a staggering increase of 124% compared to the same period under the Trump Administration.

Biden-Harris stole from Medicare to pay for EV subsidies:

Nearly two years after its passage, the IRA has diverted nearly $260 billion from the projected Medicare “savings” to pay for special interest handouts like large tax credits for costly electric vehicles, enormous subsidies paid to big health insurer-PBM corporations, and funding health care programs for illegal immigrants.

The sleight-of-hand funding issues with the IRA are far from the only problems it creates for Medicare enrollees. The government intervention and bureaucratic mandates the IRA imposed on Part D—the Medicare program that covers prescription drugs—has caused a steep rise in prices for private sector Part D policies.

In the past, Part D relied on normal market forces resulting from fair market competition between insurers to keep drug prices in check. As government price fixing upends that system, insurers are either raising premiums or abandoning the market. Older Americans are already seeing premiums for standalone Part D plans skyrocket by 20% or more, and the number of available plans they can choose from has declined to a record low, putting two million seniors at risk of losing their current Part D plans.

Yesterday, the administration terminated 78 contracts for convenience across DEI, Non-Performing, Media, and Consulting categories, including one for “groundwater exploration and assessment in the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.” Approximately $110mm of total savings.

