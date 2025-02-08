Super Sanctuary San Diego Loses Funding & the Military Has Arrived

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that the Department of Justice is enacting a ban on federal funding to sanctuary jurisdictions. This includes San Diego County, where its Board of Supervisors voted to become a “Super Sanctuary” county despite citizens begging for them to control the illegal invasion.

AG Bondi banned federal funding from the Department of Justice to sanctuary cities and counties, including San Diego County.

San Diego County voted in December to become a “sanctuary county.” The County is one of the areas potentially affected by the policy. The county’s current stance is to uphold federal law while not using local resources to assist in federal immigration enforcement.

Today’s outrageous decision to turn San Diego County into a “Super” Sanctuary County is an affront to every law-abiding citizen who values safety and justice. The Board of Supervisors’ 3-1 vote to embrace this radical policy is a direct betrayal of the people we are sworn to… pic.twitter.com/LypCR5S1GX — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) December 10, 2024

Terra Lawson-Remer, acting chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, said that the county’s policy would not change in response to Bondi’s directive.

“We are not going to be participating in any type of effort around mass deportations,” Lawson-Remer told CBS 8. “I’m very clear that it is a terrible waste of public resources in addition to it being frankly unconscionable.”

The Attorney General made it clear that DOJ officials would investigate and anyone obstructing law enforcement would be prosecuted if necessary.

The citizens of San Diego agree with Bondi and Border Czar Tom Homan’s actions.

What kind of people allow cartels to commit crimes and flood the country with unvetted illegal aliens?

The Military Is on the Shores

President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth have mobilized the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. military to patrol the beaches. Foreigners are invading their shores nonstop.

According to The Center Square’s Bethany Blankley, Trump deployed 1,500 troops to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection sectors of San Diego and El Paso, including 1,000 Army soldiers and 500 Marines. Among them are those providing airlift support to facilitate the deportation of more than 5,000 people who were detained and will be deported.

The cartels have used San Diego to stage their operations. They send foreigners in by boatload, who crash the boats, rush onto land, and head for the interior.

God only knows who is here and how many.

The Coast Guard Is Deporting Them As Fast As They Can

The Coast Guard is repeatedly intercepting small boats, known as “pangas,” carrying large numbers of undocumented migrants from various countries like Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, China, and Vietnam, attempting to enter the United States by sea near the coast of Southern California, specifically around Point Loma and Oceanside Harbor.

Under orders from President Donald Trump, the U.S. military is coordinating with federal partners to remove illegal foreign nationals, and the U.S. Coast Guard expanded operations nationwide, The Center Square reported.

The military has arrived in California at Carlsbad State Beach to guard the coast from smuggler boats. They are now conducting ocean surveillance, especially at South Ponto—a known hotspot. While there, the military also took down all the DEI literature from government walls. pic.twitter.com/sGJhM65sJk — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) February 7, 2025



The Coast Guard has been intercepting illegal foreigners from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, China, Vietnam, Uzbekistan, and Ecuador.

The cartels have a very sophisticated operation, especially for their fellow gangsters.

We’ve seen the illegal invading boats crashing into our San Diego, California shores. You haven’t seen what happens after, and you need to. These shocking videos were sent to me by multiple contacts in La Jolla, California, who witnessed it. One contact told me, “I live up… pic.twitter.com/LrtlkggRn5 — rooted.wings (@BrittRooted) February 6, 2024

Another boat of illegals has washed ashore in San Diego California. I found this in Ocean Beach this morning January 25th 2025. Apparently the illegals did not get the memo. pic.twitter.com/MGTp1hYsxz — Matt Baker (@slave_2_liberty) January 25, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email