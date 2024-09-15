JD Vance Nuked TV Anchors with Truth

What is devastating in Springfield aren’t pouched cats. It is the lack of housing, the overwhelming of schools, medical care, and welfare services. In any case, JD Vance has verifiable information on animals being taken and eaten in at least ten cases. He said reporters should speak with these people and find out if the animal eating is true. He condemns the bomb threats, of course.

The reporters are making the animals an issue and possibly causing violence with their reporting. The real issues of what massive migration is doing to America is ignored. They are destroying this small town, not because they are black or bad people, but because it’s massive, and they can’t be assimilated in these numbers. Therefore, they are taking over. Politicians did this.

He condemned the bomb threats, and the media is amplifying the nutjobs.


