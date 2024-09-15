JD Vance Nuked TV Anchors with Truth

What is devastating in Springfield aren’t pouched cats. It is the lack of housing, the overwhelming of schools, medical care, and welfare services. In any case, JD Vance has verifiable information on animals being taken and eaten in at least ten cases. He said reporters should speak with these people and find out if the animal eating is true. He condemns the bomb threats, of course.

The reporters are making the animals an issue and possibly causing violence with their reporting. The real issues of what massive migration is doing to America is ignored. They are destroying this small town, not because they are black or bad people, but because it’s massive, and they can’t be assimilated in these numbers. Therefore, they are taking over. Politicians did this.

Kamala Harris dropped 20,000 Haitian migrants into a small Ohio town and chaos has ensued. Housing shortages have caused rents to skyrocket, hospitals are overrun, schools are ill-equipped to teach students who don't speak English, and the roads are unsafe as unlicensed drivers…

.@JDVance: "We condemn all violence and condemn all threats of violence… But we don't believe, Margaret, in a heckler's veto. You can condemn violence on the one hand, while also saying that there have been terrible problems with Kamala Harris's open border in Springfield. Now,…