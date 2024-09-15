President Trump Survives Second Assassination Attempt

President Trump survived a second assassination attempt while golfing in West Palm Beach, Florida.



Secret Service agents observed a man pointing a rifle at the course where the former president was playing golf. The suspect, pointing a rifle with a scope, was hiding in the shrubbery 400 to 500 yards from Donald Trump.



After being spotted by Secret Service agents, the suspect dropped the rifle, speeding away in an SUV. Law enforcement immediately put out a BOLO (be on the lookout) alert that included the type of vehicle, license plate, and physical description of the driver.



Martin County Sheriff deputies flooded I-95, quickly locating the vehicle about 45 miles from the gold course. Deputies took the suspect into custody without incident. Sheriff William Snyder commented that the man was calm and didn’t even ask why he was pulled over.



President Trump returned to Mar-a-Lago. He emailed supporters saying, “There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before the rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL! Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER!”



President Biden and Vice President Harris were briefed on the incident. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) posted on X that he spoke with Trump following the incident and that the former president was in good spirits, saying he was “one of the strongest people I’ve ever known.”



This marks the second assassination attempt on the former president’s life. The first one was at a rally in July, when President Trump was shot in the ear. According to the Secret Service, security has been stepped up since the debacle in July.









Image from: palmbeachpost.com

PowerInbox