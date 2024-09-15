Gunshots Exchanged: Gunfire Outside Mar-a-Lago as Trump Was Golfing or Leaving

M DOWLING
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is safe after an incident on Sunday in which two people exchanged gunfire outside his Florida golf club, the New York Post said, citing law enforcement sources.

There is little information on this and we can’t verify any of it.

Trump’s campaign had earlier said he was safe following gunshots in his vicinity but gave no details.

Citizens app says shots were exchanged outside Mar-a-lago as Donald Trump was leaving. We can’t verify at this time.

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump was injured in an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania on July 13.


