JD Vance’s Great Explanation of Kamala Chameleon

Watch how J.D. Vance masterfully deals with the reporter’s question about Donald Trump saying Kamala Harris is not black. The CNN reporter noted that Vance himself has multi-racial children.

Vance is correct. Harris was Indian for most of her life and only became more black in recent years because she is a chameleon and will say anything to get elected.

Without a Core

Her record as an attorney general was a perfect example. She began touting her record as a progressive but took on the role of judge, jury, and executioner. Neither Progressives nor Conservatives want that.

As one example, when Harris was San Francisco’s district attorney in 2010, she was condemned by a judge for staying silent about a police laboratory technician who had been accused of stealing drugs and “intentionally sabotaging” her work. She never warned the defense attorneys.

And for all you progressives, in 2014, she refused to take a position on Proposition 47 — a voter-approved measure that reduced some low-level felonies to misdemeanors. That same year, she laughed when a reporter asked her if she would support the legalization of medical marijuana. In fact, she isn’t on record reversing her opinion on marijuana and supporting legalization until May 2018. She planned to run for president in 2020.

Also, in 2014, the California attorney general’s office (during her tenure as attorney general) opposed the release of nonviolent inmates. She opposed on the grounds that “prisons would lose an important labor pool.”

She’s Weird

In a piece for Reason, Elizabeth Nolan Brown listed some of the times that Harris was found arguing in favor of convictions that any reasonable person might be concerned had been wrongfully decided.

Harris also pushed to uphold a 28-year-to-life sentence for a man named Daniel Larsen for possession of a concealed weapon, even though, as New York Times writer Lara Bazelon writes, “there was compelling evidence of his innocence” and “his trial lawyer was incompetent.”

Kevin Cooper was an inmate on death row whose trial had been influenced, Bazelon writes, “by racism and corruption.” Harris initially opposed his bid to prove his innocence through DNA testing, relenting only after his case too went viral.