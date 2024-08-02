Kamala Helped Frame a Man for Murder and Laughed at Sentencing

Kamala prosecuted Jamal Trulove and cackled when he was sentenced to 50 years to life. Due to prosecutorial misconduct, he was granted a new trial, and he was acquitted after spending more than six years of his life locked up.

Here’s a video of Jamal Trulove telling his story of how he was wrongfully accused by the office of Kamala Harris, then wrongfully convicted and sentenced to 50 years to life. HE WAS INNOCENT.

SHE WAS CACKLING IN THE COURTROOM.

Please watch and share.



Harris annd the police were accused of framing Mr. Trulove. She had one witness, later debunked. No other witnesses identified Trulove. There was no physical or forensic evidence.

After he was retried and freed, Trulove sued San Francisco and won a $13.1 million settlement.

For years, Harris used the case to brag about his conviction, and she did laugh at his sentencing.

Trulove Wrote This on Instagram

Four years ago, when Kamala Harris was running for president, I was saying the same thing I’m saying today. She should not be president, based on my experience and her record as a “CAREER PROSECUTOR.”

“BLACK AMERICA,” “HOLLYWOOD,” and even the “DEMOCRATIC PARTY” was totally against her candidacy! I mean, “LONDON BREED SAN FRANCISCO MAYOR “ didn’t back her. She backed “MAYOR BLOOMBERG,” who started “STOP AND FRISK” in New York City.

Her candidacy failed horribly!

That’s until Joe Biden announced her as his VP running mate.

When that happened, I got an onslaught of calls from Executives, Political’s, and Constituents to “TONE DOWN” my rhetoric about Kamala Harris because it can hurt my future opportunities in business and film, and also they didn’t want the “RIGHT WING” media to use my story to hurt Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris bid for the presidency.

So me not wanting to be alienated and still being new to the industry, I got ahead of it, and I put my differences aside and announced my support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

After they won, Executive Producers detached from my project, my contracts dissolved, and people who supported me in filmmaking and telling my story all started being distant.

So, this time around, I’m not doing it again.

If you don’t want to work with me because I don’t want to “SEE OR SUPPORT “ the woman that was a part of me being framed for murder and spending 6+ years in prison as “PRESIDENT”? Then eat a …