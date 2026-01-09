Reportedly, MTG Is on a Short List to Join The View

Whoever Writes the Check?

Marjorie Taylor Greene is reportedly auditioning for a seat on The View as the show seeks a new guest. It would mean millions for her, and she could reveal all her grievances against President Trump and Republicans in general.

When challenged by Behar whether she should join the Democratic party over her family-first ideals, she declined but also refused to answer whether she will remain a Republican now that she’s no longer in Congress.

So much for her commitment to making America great.

Previously, she said she was not going to become a Democrat.

Greene, who has been rumored to be on a shortlist of potential new The View cohosts, previously appeared on the show in November and praised the stars for conducting a professional interview of her. We’ll have to wait to see whether she feels the same way about this particularly prickly appearance, too.

She certainly aimed to please, claiming Republicans have a problem with women, President Trump has a problem with women, she’d never support President Trump again, and the Epstein Files.

Greene also said she was afraid of ending up like Charlie Kirk.

On one point, she supported Trump. She said the January 6 riot wasn’t his fault. Clearly, they weren’t.

However, could she go further left than The View?