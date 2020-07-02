Jeffrey Epstein’s Madam arrested in New Hampshire by the FBI

Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘madam’ Ghislaine Maxwell, 58, was arrested in New Hampshire by the FBI on child sex abuse charges and will appear in court later today.
Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein and the alleged madam is accused of procuring young girls for him, has been arrested in New Hampshire on charges of sex trafficking and perjury.
The FBI took her into custody on Thursday morning and she is due to appear in a federal court Thursday.
A grand jury returned a six-count indictment against her which accuses her of soliciting underage girls to travel for sex and of lying to investigators about it after the fact.
The charges are: conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts; enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts; conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and two counts of perjury.
She knows where the bodies are buried. Some say she has the goods on Alan Dershowitz. He’s been tweeting away since the arrest, defending himself. She would know about Prince Andrew’s ties, among others, including Bill Clinton.
They better keep a guard on her.
The poor dear. Obviously she now has no option but to either commit suicide by hanging herself with a bed sheet or shooting herself in the back of the head with one of those return trajectory rifles from the 5th Element.
Do NOT let Hillary ANYWHERE NEAR HER!!!! Remember the prison vault in Silence of the Lambs…? In the middle of a big open room……with multiple guards, guarding each other, and cameras…. THAT is what we need to assure she doesn’t trip and fall and kill her self. And who cares about her—-offer her a plea for reduced time to START SINGING……,and offer her a Book Deal, too !!!!
I’m gonna go pop some corn….
Man oh man I really hope that you are right and she plea deals and sings like a canary. Maybe she will reveal where Epstein is hiding. Because he is still alive. He was a brilliant diabolical evil man. I am just an average Joe, and I would have had at least 20 or 30 “Dead Man Switches” set up. He is just way too intelligent, perverse and sneaky not to have done so. And I agree with you, we will need a lot of popcorn for this one. : )))
This is a false celebration. The DOJ had evidence on this operation for 10 years. They tracked her down effectively to silence her. She’ll be convicted under a gag order. She is too dangerous on the outside, could expose massive corruption, including who in the government was in the operation.