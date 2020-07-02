Jeffrey Epstein’s Madam arrested in New Hampshire by the FBI

Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘madam’ Ghislaine Maxwell, 58, was arrested in New Hampshire by the FBI on child sex abuse charges and will appear in court later today.

LINK TO THE FULL INDICTMENT

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein and the alleged madam is accused of procuring young girls for him, has been arrested in New Hampshire on charges of sex trafficking and perjury.

The FBI took her into custody on Thursday morning and she is due to appear in a federal court Thursday.

A grand jury returned a six-count indictment against her which accuses her of soliciting underage girls to travel for sex and of lying to investigators about it after the fact.

The charges are: conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts; enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts; conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and two counts of perjury.

She knows where the bodies are buried. Some say she has the goods on Alan Dershowitz. He’s been tweeting away since the arrest, defending himself. She would know about Prince Andrew’s ties, among others, including Bill Clinton.

They better keep a guard on her.