Jeffries Picks the First Fight with McCarthy Over 3 Most Radical Dems

The battle is on as Marxist Hakeem Jeffries, who is the House Minority Leader, nominated Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell for the Intelligence committee and Ilhan Omar to the Foreign Affairs Committee. Schiff is a congenital liar, Swalwell slept with a Chinese spy, and Omar is anti-Semitic and should be nowhere near intelligence out of Israel.

Punchbowl News has the letter from Jeffries to House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

McCarthy told Punchbowl recently that he intended to go through with denying the three Democrats their requested committees, saying, “I made all [three] cases before. It’s not like it’s anything new.” Jeffries’ action now puts the onus on McCarthy to carry through with his threat.

Punchbowl posted the letters from Schiff, Swalwell, and Omar to Democratic leaders requesting their committee assignments.

Jeffries told McCarthy that he’s appointed Schiff and Swalwell to the Intelligence Committee:

Appointments to the Intelligence Committee are within the prerogative of the Speaker, in consultation with the Democratic Leader. It is my understanding that you intend to break with the longstanding House tradition of deference to the minority party Intelligence Committee recommendations and deny seats to Ranking Member Schiff and Representative Swalwell. The denial of seats to duly elected Members of the House Democratic Caucus runs counter to the serious and sober mission of the Intelligence Committee.”

Left-wing publication Punchbowl thinks Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar, who were removed from their committees, are the reason for the rejection. It is so much more than that.

Jeffries noted in the letter that bipartisan votes removed MTG and Gosar from their committees following the Jan. 6 insurrection. According to Jeffries, this “does not serve as precedent or justification for the removal of Representatives Schiff and Swalwell, given that they have never exhibited violent thoughts or behavior.”

Does it count when the Republicans are RINOS?

Jeffries added that Republicans gave committee assignments to Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) despite the numerous allegations facing the freshman lawmaker. In the “spirit of bipartisan compromise,” Jeffries urged McCarthy to hold off on any action against Schiff and Swalwell.

McCarthy can simply refuse to allow Schiff and Swalwell on the Intelligence panel. The full House will have to vote to remove Omar from the Foreign Affairs panel.

McCarthy alleges accurately that Schiff repeatedly “lied to the American public” about the evidence presented during former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment.

The trio is calling it revenge. It’s not revenge. It’s precedent- the one they set. They’re balking but they shouldn’t be on the committees and they demanded this new approach.