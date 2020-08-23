Jemele Hill says USA is ‘as bad as Nazi Germany’

Jemele Hill, host of ‘Jemele Hill Unleashed’ and a writer for The Atlantic, felt the humanity displayed during the DNC convention thinks she proved by way of comparison that her controversial labeling of President Trump as a “white supremacist” back in 2017 “more right every single day.”

She insists the President is a white supremacist and racist — WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE. She believes if you vote for Trump, you’re a racist. In June, Burgess Owens slammed her as “an angry, hateful, Black American racist.”

Then she tweeted this Sunday: “Been reading Isabel Wilkerson’s new book, “Caste,” and if you were of the opinion that the United States wasn’t nearly as bad as Nazi Germany, how wrong you are. Can’t encourage you enough to read this masterpiece.”

Been reading Isabel Wilkerson’s new book, “Caste,” and if you were of the opinion that the United States wasn’t nearly as bad as Nazi Germany, how wrong you are. Can’t encourage you enough to read this masterpiece. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 23, 2020

That’s clearly insane. How many people have we killed in a genocide, Jemele? We’ve seen a lot of your anti-Semitic tweets and you should rethink this.

The responses were as expected:

Jemele Hill thinks Nazi Germany and the United States of America are comparable. Imagine living in this kind of delusional fantasyland. pic.twitter.com/prpk6RpGD2 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 23, 2020

This “opinion” of Hill’s is sick, demented, and incredibly ignorant! To compare America to Nazi Germany proves she understands neither! How she can write for @TheAtlantic is beyond me but she’s insulted the memory of 6 MILLION dead Jews and all the survivors of Hitler’s Hell! https://t.co/AYbjIjXsQu — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) August 23, 2020

Oh for chrissakes, read some history. We have problems. We are not Nazi Germany. This manages to be appalling, ignorant, offensive, and dumb all at the same time. https://t.co/3rA5QT5XCE — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) August 23, 2020

THIS is Nazi Germany. Pick your words with more fucking care: pic.twitter.com/QzLyIWYqGy — Ruth Ramsden (@RuthRamsden) August 23, 2020