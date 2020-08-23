Jemele Hill says USA is ‘as bad as Nazi Germany’

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Jemele Hill, host of ‘Jemele Hill Unleashed’ and a writer for The Atlantic, felt the humanity displayed during the DNC convention thinks she proved by way of comparison that her controversial labeling of President Trump as a “white supremacist” back in 2017 “more right every single day.”

She insists the President is a white supremacist and racist — WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE. She believes if you vote for Trump, you’re a racist. In June, Burgess Owens slammed her as “an angry, hateful, Black American racist.”

Then she tweeted this Sunday: “Been reading Isabel Wilkerson’s new book, “Caste,” and if you were of the opinion that the United States wasn’t nearly as bad as Nazi Germany, how wrong you are. Can’t encourage you enough to read this masterpiece.”

That’s clearly insane. How many people have we killed in a genocide, Jemele? We’ve seen a lot of your anti-Semitic tweets and you should rethink this.

The responses were as expected:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply