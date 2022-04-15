Jen Psaki Re Doocy Questions: Fox Makes “Anyone Sound Like a Stupid Son of a B…”

By
M Dowling
-
2
52

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki appeared on a live recording of Pod Save America Thursday night

At one point, she was asked if Peter Doocy really is a “stupid son of a bitch, or just plays one on tv.”

This referred back to a comment Biden made mocking a Doocy question about inflation and referring to the Fox News host as a, well, “stupid son of a bitch.” It was allegedly a hot mic but Biden knew what he was doing when he spoke directly into the mic – as much as he ever knows what he’s doing. (video below)

The question to Psaki was asked with a lot of snark.

Her cagey response was: “He works for a network that provides people with questions that, nothing personal to any individual including Peter Doocy, but might make anyone sound like a stupid son of a bitch,” she said.

Basically, she is a government, taxpayer-funded worker who openly criticized a media outlet that competes with her future employer – NBC.

Uh…that’s ethical?

Plus, she suggested Doocy sounds like a “stupid son of a bitch.” Who is the stupid one?

Listen:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
GuvGeek
GuvGeek
52 minutes ago

I’ve never accused a Democrat of having ethics!

0
Reply
Zigmont
Zigmont
56 seconds ago

Pinocchio Psaki will fit in well at MSNBC, their whole network is a bunch of stupid SOB’S

0
Reply