Jen Psaki Re Doocy Questions: Fox Makes “Anyone Sound Like a Stupid Son of a B…”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki appeared on a live recording of Pod Save America Thursday night

At one point, she was asked if Peter Doocy really is a “stupid son of a bitch, or just plays one on tv.”

This referred back to a comment Biden made mocking a Doocy question about inflation and referring to the Fox News host as a, well, “stupid son of a bitch.” It was allegedly a hot mic but Biden knew what he was doing when he spoke directly into the mic – as much as he ever knows what he’s doing. (video below)

The question to Psaki was asked with a lot of snark.

Her cagey response was: “He works for a network that provides people with questions that, nothing personal to any individual including Peter Doocy, but might make anyone sound like a stupid son of a bitch,” she said.

Basically, she is a government, taxpayer-funded worker who openly criticized a media outlet that competes with her future employer – NBC.

Uh…that’s ethical?

Plus, she suggested Doocy sounds like a “stupid son of a bitch.” Who is the stupid one?

Listen:

