It Will Take 14.5 Years Just to Remove Illegals Coming Under Biden

Yesterday, my team at America First Legal filed an important brief with the Supreme Court of the United States in a case involving the Department of Homeland Security’s termination of the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), or as most Americans know it: the “Remain in Mexico” policy implemented by President Trump.

MPP required illegal aliens apprehended along the southwest border to remain in Mexico during their immigration court proceedings (for asylum or otherwise) instead of allowing them to be released into the interior of the United States to disappear and remain in the United States illegally forever.

This was an incredibly successful policy because it reduced both illegal immigration and the volume of meritless asylum claims. Further, it enhanced DHS’s ability to actually enforce the immigration laws against those who violate them.

However, President Biden and his radical administration have terminated MPP as they myopically pursue their goal of transforming the United States with mass illegal immigration at all costs.

In our Supreme Court brief, we argue that: in terminating MPP; the Biden Administration–intent on opening our borders in any way possible–failed to consider relevant factors, including the substantial benefits that flowed from MPP as DHS previously recognized.

Importantly, our brief combines data taken from many of the government’s publicly-available information sources to illustrate the shocking magnitude of DHS’s lawless effort to end MPP.

Here are a few reprehensible data points we shared:

▶ Since President Biden took office, DHS has released more than 756,109 illegal aliens, or more than three quarters of a million people, into the United States…

▶ U.S. Customs and Border Protection released 544,241 aliens who were in its custody at the United States-Mexico border into the country…

▶ ICE is currently removing aliens from the United States at an abysmal and minimal rate of approximately 4,300 per month…

▶ If that rate holds, it would take ICE 14.5 years to deport just the illegal aliens DHS has already released into the United States under the Biden Administration…

In our brief, we assert that Biden’s DHS failed to recognize and address the significant benefits MPP provided and the serious harm its termination would cause. DHS has an obligation to actually enforce our immigration laws–not just put illegal aliens into a theatrical process that never ends in their deportation from the United States.

We’ll continue to fight the lawless Biden Administration in court and continue to thwart their plans to transform and deconstruct the rule of law in America.

