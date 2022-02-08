Jen Psaki Responds to the Trucker Protest Stupidly

White House press secretary Jen Psaki responded to a reporter’s question about the trucker protest during today’s presser. The reporter also asked what steps the administration is taking to prevent a potential blockage at the border with Canada. Her answer was pathetic. She is incapable of answering anything honestly.

“Well, let me first start by saying, I know there’s been some suggestion, not by reporters necessarily at all, but that this congestion is related to the vaccine requirements,” she said. “It’s not, uh, I mean, I’m, I’m saying I’m gonna get to the protests, but the protests going on across Canada, which have spread to a bridge are leading to sporadic congestion and blockages,” she claimed.

The Ambassador Bridge connecting Detroit, Michigan and Windsor, Ontario was shut down by truckers last night.

“What we’ve seen with these requirements is across a range of industries, vaccination requirements have been implemented with no disruptions, have helped increase vaccinations,” she added mendaciously. “These requirements help protect more people from COVID. And there’s been zero indication across these industries that they would lead to disruptions, including on this policy.”

In other words, the truckers are causing problems and the vaccination requirements didn’t. Apparently, she didn’t notice the supply chain problems, the people put out of work, the depressing dystopias established by the Left. Go to DC and see what I mean. It’s a dreary. place.

Then she actually said they support free speech and the right to protest.

Hopefully, she doesn’t think anyone is buying this. Watch:

