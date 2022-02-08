Trudeau, a Canadian Fidel, Threatens Protesters with More Restrictions

To our Fellow Canadians, the time for political overreach is over. Our current government is implementing rules and mandates that are destroying the foundation of our businesses, industries, and livelihoods. Canadians have been integral to the fabric of humanity in many ways that have shaped the planet. ~ Freedom Convoy 2022

Prime Minister Trudeau might be getting his advice from some pretty far-left people. He sounds like a thug from some Third World nation. He responded to the truckers by threatening them with more restrictions.

Trudeau condescendingly said that he understood the frustration with restrictions, but emphasized that mandates were necessary to avoid future restrictions.

He’s desperate and doesn’t know what to do or say.

THE CANADIAN THUG

“It’s been two years, and it’s really really tiring for all of us. This government has been focused every step of the way of following the best science and the best public health advice to keep as many people safe as possible and quite frankly, it has worked,” he claimed.

Trudeau said that Canada has seen “curves lower in Canada than elsewhere… lower death rates… [and] quicker economic recovery because Canadians stepped up.”

“Canadians got vaccinated. I can understand frustrations with mandates but mandates are the way to avoid further restrictions… As Canadians get vaccinated, as Canadians have gotten vaccinated, we’ve been able to get through things. And this team is going to stay focused on doing exactly that,” he said.

That’s a response to a massive rebellion in his nation??? All he does is lie about the truckers, claiming they’re violent, dangerous, racists. He must have gotten lessons from Biden’s handlers.

It’s good to see Canadians care enough to stand up for their country. It doesn’t seem like Americans will stand up for theirs with the exception of some brave souls.

A LIBERAL WHO WANTS A ROADMAP

Liberal MP Joel Lightbound spoke out against his party today. He suggested ways that these frustrations, divisions, and anxiety could be addressed.

“We need to reevaluate all the measures,” said Lightbound. “That’s essentially my whole point I think we need to have a clear roadmap for when restrictions will be lifted, and this roadmap must take into account what we’ve seen with the World Health Organization’s recommendation, what other countries are doing, it’s essential for Canadians to have that understanding of where we’re heading and under what conditions and circumstances measures will be lifted,” he said.

He said a lot of the population fears these restrictions are “being normalized” and they shouldn’t be.

He wants his party to stop smearing and stigmatizing the protesters.

Liberal MP Joël Lightbound: “I still am hopeful that the government will change course and adopt a different approach, and that’s my ask today” pic.twitter.com/wCGRFHDz5O — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 8, 2022

Here is the person who DIDN’T condemn the truckers. She too wants a deadline for all of this. She’s terrific:

