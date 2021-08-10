Jen Psaki stars in housewives of the White House

















Democrats are making ridiculous TikToks in the White House itself to convince other Democrats to get the vaccine. This is unbefitting and makes us look like fools to the world, especially our enemies. This administration is very unserious.

The TikTokker, who is starring in the clip with Red, Jen Psaki the Biden spokesperson, is an ‘influencer’ and he’s obviously influencing Democrats.

This is who we are now. Thank a Democrat.

By the way, TikTok is a Chinese Communist Party platform and it’s tied to the military. It is believed they are collecting data on Americans to one day use against us.

And no it’s not just editing trickery. This is apparently some “comedy” the White House cooked up with TikTok types > https://t.co/Fj4Gw0R7Fj — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) August 9, 2021

