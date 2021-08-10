Maskless Rashida dances in a crowd the same day she slams Sen Paul

Oh, look, another communist hypocrite. Rashida Tlaib slammed Senator Paul for telling people to resist the mask, yet here she is. Maskless and in a crowded situation, Rashida is having all the fun we are told we can’t have.

We don’t care that she’s maskless or that she’s dancing in a crowded situation. We care that she’s doing it and telling us we can’t.

The Michigan Democrat was captured on video in the Instagram story of Bassam Saleh, a Dearborn, Michigan band that plays weddings. The video shows a maskless Tlaib posing for pictures and dancing amongst the crowd at the large indoor gathering Sunday.

In a separate post, Bassam Saleh tags the location of the wedding as Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, a venue in Dearborn, Michigan. Dearborn is located in Wayne County, which is currently rated as an orange zone by the CDC. Orange indicates a county with “substantial” COVID-19 transmission, one of two risk categories the CDC guidelines call for indoor masking for people regardless of their vaccination status.

It was on the same day that Tlaib was critical of Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul on social media after Paul shot a video encouraging Americans to resist new CDC guidelines.

Rashida couldn’t stand Rand Paul’s call for freedom:


