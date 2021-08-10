Maskless Rashida dances in a crowd the same day she slams Sen Paul

















Oh, look, another communist hypocrite. Rashida Tlaib slammed Senator Paul for telling people to resist the mask, yet here she is. Maskless and in a crowded situation, Rashida is having all the fun we are told we can’t have.

Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib partied last night with 100+ maskless people. Dems want your kids stuck in masks at school ALL DAY while they party maskless with their friends. Do not comply! Don’t give 1 more inch. In 2022 we WILL defeat the tyrants! Chip in: https://t.co/FGvUL6PziQ pic.twitter.com/6lg71dtv2f — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 9, 2021

We don’t care that she’s maskless or that she’s dancing in a crowded situation. We care that she’s doing it and telling us we can’t.

The Michigan Democrat was captured on video in the Instagram story of Bassam Saleh, a Dearborn, Michigan band that plays weddings. The video shows a maskless Tlaib posing for pictures and dancing amongst the crowd at the large indoor gathering Sunday.

In a separate post, Bassam Saleh tags the location of the wedding as Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, a venue in Dearborn, Michigan. Dearborn is located in Wayne County, which is currently rated as an orange zone by the CDC. Orange indicates a county with “substantial” COVID-19 transmission, one of two risk categories the CDC guidelines call for indoor masking for people regardless of their vaccination status.

It was on the same day that Tlaib was critical of Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul on social media after Paul shot a video encouraging Americans to resist new CDC guidelines.

Rashida couldn’t stand Rand Paul’s call for freedom:

We are at a moment of truth and a crossroads. Will we allow these people to use fear and propaganda to do further harm to our society, economy, and children? Or will we stand together and say, absolutely not. Not this time. I choose freedom. pic.twitter.com/XrI2tjdAHW — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 8, 2021

Rashida Tlaib seen dancing at wedding without mask after slamming Rand Paul https://t.co/L9z9fRke10 pic.twitter.com/X0v4xI8z3D — New York Post (@nypost) August 10, 2021

